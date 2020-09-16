September 16, 2020

Police arrest two over theft and extortion

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested two men, aged 19 and 20, in connection with theft and extortion.

The men were arrested after a 36-year-old British permanent resident of Paphos reported to police on Sunday that he had quarreled with his 34-year-old tenant whom he had asked to leave an apartment in Larnaca the previous day.

The tenant left the house but allegedly returned with three other people and threatened to burn the place down.

They then took a computer screen, headphones, and various other items worth €2,000.

The men reportedly then forced the landlord to drive to an ATM and withdraw €1,260, which he handed over to them.

Paphos police issued an arrest warrant against the 34-year-old and he has been placed on a stop list. Two other men suspected of being involved in the case were arrested.

 



