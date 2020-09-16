September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating Paphos arson

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A fire which destroyed a container used to repair cars and a car parked nearby on Tuesday evening in Mesogi was set deliberately, police said.

The fire broke out at the container belonging to a 38-year-old electrician at 9.25pm.

It spread to a car owned by a 51-year-old man, which was parked outside.

Both were destroyed before the fire was brought under control by the fire service.

An investigation into the blaze found evidence that it had been set deliberately, police said.

 



Related posts

Police arrest two over theft and extortion

George Psyllides

Cyprus Computer Society pushes ahead with Robotex Roadshow

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Met service issues high temperature warning

Annette Chrysostomou

European Council President Charles Michel meets Anastasiades

Annette Chrysostomou

Showcasing Jazz

Eleni Philippou

Paphos doctor creates storm by slamming Gesy for not delivering what it had promised

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign