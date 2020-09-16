September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police issue 11 fines for health and safety violations

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Police said Wednesday they booked five establishments and six individuals for flouting coronavirus decrees in the past 24 hours.

Between Tuesday 6am and Wednesday 6am police said they had carried out 450 inspections across the island.

In Nicosia, police booked two premises and three in Limassol.

Four individuals were fined in the Famagusta district and one in the Morphou area.

One person was fined for not filling the Cyprus



