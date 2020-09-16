September 16, 2020

Satisfying new dessert from Lidl 

The Quark yogurt and fruit dessert now available at all Lidl Cyprus stores provides moments of joy at all times of the day, even after a meal.

Quark has a unique combination of nutritional value and taste. It comes in three wonderful flavours: strawberry, peach and raspberry, creating a surprisingly refreshing experience.

The Quark yogurt dessert gives you the necessary energy you need during the day, since it is rich in protein and low in fats.

Its smooth texture, nutritional value and wonderful taste, make this the ideal dessert. Find it at all Lidl Cyprus stores.

Throughout the current year new products being added all the time, both from Cyprus and from abroad.

Lidl aims to give Cypriot consumers an ever-increasing range of high quality products.

Find out more at: www.lidl.com.cy



