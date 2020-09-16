September 16, 2020

Tepak focuses on innovation with start-up accelerator

The existing cooperation between Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) and ARIS start-up accelerator has been enhanced by way of a cooperation protocol for the benefit of youth entrepreneurship and innovation.

ARIS, which stands for A Really Inspiring Space, offers training for the development of business skills of Tepak students and furthers the university community’s networking with businesses it hosts.

The goal is to provide the necessary infrastructure, training and equipment to turn innovative ideas of young people into profitable enterprises as well as to develop new products and services to be promoted in Cyprus and abroad. On its part, Tepak will offer know-how in common sectors and will seek to jointly take part in research and growth projects.

The cooperation protocol was signed by Tepak rector Panayiotis Zaphiris and ARIS Director Nicos Kyriakides.

ARIS is an initiative by Deloitte and the Bank of Cyprus.



