September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport ministry plans incentives for bike use

By George Psyllides00

The transport ministry plans to prepare a package of incentives worth €500,000 to promote bicycle use, it was announced on Wednesday.

The package includes subsidies for the purchase of a new bikes and to repair old ones.

“The transport ministry has set the bar high as regards the use of bicycles as a means of transport,” Minister Yiannis Karousos said after a meeting with environment commissioner Klelia Vasiliou.

The package includes 15 actions, a number of which can be implemented immediately, Karousos said.

A bicycle promotion council will meet at least three times a year to monitor the implementation of decisions.

Karousos said the government has not yet decided how much the subsidy would be but the ministry will earmark €500,000 in next year’s budget to be used to fund the purchase of new bicycles and repairing old ones.

The ministry’s aim is to integrate bicycles into peoples’ daily lives as a safe, healthy, and reliable means of transport and exercise as part of the effort to cut carbon emissions.



