September 16, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two injured as stones thrown after football match

By Nick Theodoulou00
Cha 6112
The Omonia match was played in front of any empty stadium

Two people have been lightly injured after cars were pelted with stones, apparently by football fans, near the Apoel fan club in Nicosia on Wednesday night.

Reports claim that a woman was injured after rocks were thrown at her car, which had two children inside. It appears a total of six cars were attacked.

Police have stepped up their presence in the area to prevent further incidents from breaking out.

The incident occurred after arch rivals Omonia reached the Champions League playoff round for the first time with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over 1991 European Cup winners Red Star Belgrade at an empty GSP stadium in Nicosia.



Related posts

Agriculture ministry pledges to support carob production

Jonathan Shkurko

UNSG says keen to revitalise efforts on Cyprus

Nick Theodoulou

Greek PM concerned by extension of Turkish drill ship operations off Cyprus

Reuters News Service

Hunter fined after dead birds found on him

Nick Theodoulou

Transport ministry plans incentives for bike use

George Psyllides

Probe launched against head teacher for controversial artworks (pics)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign