September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

62 year old arrested for child porn

A 62-year-old man was placed under arrest on Thursday on suspicion of possessing and distributing child porn.

Police had received a tip from Europol, according to which a user on a social media platform had sent through his account, to another user account, a video file depicting sexual abuse of a minor.

Authorities were then able to gather additional evidence against the suspect, a resident of Limassol, securing a warrant for his arrest.

During the arrest, at the suspect’s home, police found in his possession a mobile phone, which they seized.

A computer was also confiscated.



