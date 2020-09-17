September 17, 2020

A chunky chain is the key transitional fashion piece you need right now

Honey Clear And Gold Oversized Twisted Link Necklace, £228, available from Wolf & Badger. PA Photo/Handout. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FASHION Necklaces. .

By Katie Wright

This time of year is a tricky one when it comes to deciding what to wear. The end of summer brings with it some chillier days but it’s not officially autumn yet, so we’re not quite ready for jumpers and coats.

In the fashion industry, September is all about ‘transitional’ dressing – and this year there’s one piece of jewellery that’s the perfect addition to any wardrobe, whatever the weather, and that’s a chunky chain.

As seen in both the spring/summer and pre-fall designer collections, oversized necklaces are big news (literally) this year. But this is no one-size-fits-all trend – there was lots of variety on the catwalks.

At Paco Rabanne and Ports 1961, chains were gold and shiny and came with matching earrings. While at Zimmerman, huge ivory coloured links circled models’ necks.

Brandon Maxwell went big on bling, with long, sparkling chains formed from the letter ‘B’, and Marni made the case for vintage-style tortoiseshell necklaces.

The beauty of these statement pieces is that they can work well on either bare skin or layered over clothing. Try adding a gold chain over a shirt or blouse, for example – just make sure it’s a chain that sits flat against the body, so that it fits neatly under your collar.

Is bigger always better when it comes to chunky chains? Not necessarily. If you’re used to delicate jewellery and you’re not ready to go large, why not layer a few smaller gold chains to create a multi-strand necklace – it’s a look Anna Wintour has perfected, so who are we to argue?

If you are making a beeline for supersized pieces, try the tone-on-tone look, teaming an off-white necklace with a cream shirt, or a tortoiseshell chain with a camel knit. Resin and perspex designs are generally cheaper than their gold-plated counterparts, offering more bang for your buck.

 



