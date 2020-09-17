Cello concert by global citizen opens Pharos season

Making his Cyprus debut, renowned cellist Mischa Maisky is coming to the island this September to open the Pharos Arts Foundation’s Autumn 2020 season in a unique recital. Talented and passionate in what he does, Mischa has often been described as a genius and a legend in the field of cello. “Maisky is unanimously recognised as one of the greatest musicians of our times,” Pharos said.
He made his debut in 1965 with the Leningrad Philharmonic and immediately after was nicknamed ‘Rostropovich of the Future’ as his great teacher Mstislav Rostropovich recognised in the face of his student a worthy successor, lauding him as: “One of the most outstanding talents of the younger generation of cellists. His playing combines poetry and exquisite delicacy with great temperament and brilliant technique.”
For his recital in Nicosia, on Sunday, September 27, Mischa will present a programme of Bach’s Suites for solo cello.
Though this will be his first time performing in Cyprus, Mischa is a global citizen. Born in Latvia, educated in Russia, after his repatriation to Israel, he has been enthusiastically received in London, Paris, Berlin, Vienna, New York and Tokyo, along with the rest of the major music centres. He considers himself as a citizen of the world: “I’m playing an Italian cello, with French and German bows, Austrian and German strings, my six children were born in four different countries, my second wife is half Sri Lankan – half Italian, I’m driving a Japanese car, wear a Swiss watch and I feel at home everywhere where people appreciate and enjoy classical music.”
One of the highlights in his career was the year 2000 – it was mainly devoted to a world-wide Bach tour which included over 100 concerts. To express his deep admiration for this great composer, Mischa has recorded Bach’s Solo Suites three times. A similar programme will at The Shoe Factory later on this month. To assure attendance, make sure to pre-purchase your ticket through the Pharos Arts Foundation’s box office as seating is limited.
Mischa Maisky
Performing Bach’s cello suites. September 25. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30 pm. Tel: 22-663871