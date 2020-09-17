September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Non-wearing of masks leads to handful of charges

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Photo: CNA

Police booked just two individuals and five premises for not complying with coronavirus measures during 24 hours from Wednesday until Thursday, even less then the day before when a total of 11 were fined.

Most were not wearing masks in areas where their use is required.

In total 501 checks were carried out.

 



