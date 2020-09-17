Coronavirus: ten new cases announced on Thursday (Updated)

Another 10 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 1951 tests, seven of them from contact tracing, bringing the total to 1558, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Two of the cases are linked to the Larnaca bishopric cluster which now numbers 16.

Thursday’s results are:

· Seven from 81 tests of contacts of already confirmed cases

· One from 27 tests from Pournara reception centre for asylum seekers. This is a Syrian who came from the occupied areas and was picked up at Mamari on September 14. He has been taken to Eden rehabilitation centre. Another person from the same group tested positive yesterday.

· One from 507 tests from private initiative. The individual is asymptomatic

· One from tests of passengers and repatriates. This is a Briton who flew from London to Paphos on September 16.

Of the seven from contact tracing one is a contact of persons (migrants) announced at positive on August 25. They underwent a test to be released from quarantine.

The other person is from the family environment of a person located through contact tracing on September 14. The cluster now has three cases.

The third is a colleague of an employee at a Larnaca restaurant that was announced on September 15.

Two are friends of a British woman announced on September 14. A family member was announced yesterday. The cluster is now four strong.

And two are colleagues of a Kiti Bishopric employee that was announced on September 14. The cluster, with today’s two now numbers 16 but not all are primary links to the first case of September 9.

The following tests were also carried out, all with negative result:

· 28 tests from the programme of 5000 people aged 18 to 40 in areas with crowding

· 76 tests from general hospital labs

· 138 tests from referrals from personal doctors

· 48 tests from residents of Kato Pyrgos

· 56 tests at the checkpoints

· 345 tests from the programme for pupils, teachers and school staff

There are currently six coronavirus patients at Famagusta hospital, two of them in the increased care unit. There is also one patient in the ICU of Nicosia Hospital but is not intubated.





