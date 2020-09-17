September 17, 2020

Free bus services on Sunday in Nicosia and Larnaca

Cyprus Public Transport (CPT) on Thursday announced it would celebrate European Mobility Week by offering its public bus services free of charge for all Nicosia and Larnaca routes this Sunday.

The company said that for throughout Sunday, September 20, people in Nicosia and Larnaca will be able to use the CPT buses free of charge and enjoying routes in the city.

“The aim is for everyone to become familiar with the CPT bus fleet and what the company can offer to those who want to choose an alternative and more environmentally friendly way to travel within the city,” the company said.

At the same time, to reward its current passengers, CPT will also be giving out a number of free travel monthly cards in a raffle to some of its monthly bus cardholders.

The initiative is organised by the company within the framework of ‘European Mobility Week’, which it said it is a significant institution of the EU aimed of promoting sustainable mobility standards, for the promotion and development of environmental ethics. The campaign encourages city residents to choose sustainable modes of transport, such as walking, cycling and public transport.

CPT said it constantly aims to encourage passengers to use buses in their daily commutes “in order to reduce pollution in our country.”  It added that all the buses of its new, European standard fleet have air conditioning and modern technologies and are equipped with environmentally friendly, low-emission EURO-6 engines, thus reducing CPT’s environmental footprint.



