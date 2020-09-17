Lebanese tell of lives lost trying to make it to Cyprus

While two people were arrested for bringing third country nationals illegally into Cyprus on Wednesday, and many on the island worry about the increasing inflow of migrants, the picture looks very different when seen from the point of view of those desperate to flee Lebanon, facing its worst crisis in decades.

Suad Mohammad, a 27-year-old mother of two, believes her husband, Syrian national Shady Ramadan, 35, died at sea after he left Lebanon to try to reach Cyprus, the Mail Online reported on Thursday.

The resident of Tripoli, a northern Lebanese city, said she has not heard from him and believes he never reached Cyprus.

“I’m waiting for my husband’s body,” she told the Mail.

Ramadan’s family said he was on a boat that drifted without food or water for a week in the Mediterranean before a United Nations peacekeeping ship rescued survivors on Monday.

He reportedly fled the country to try to find money to feed his family.

Before he left, Ramadan had tried to peddle ice creams from a cart, but earned no more than 20,000 Lebanese pounds a day (now worth around $2.50 at the black market rate).

“A bag of nappies alone costs 33,000 pounds,” his wife said.

The Unifil peacekeeping force rescued 25 Syrians, eight Lebanese and three others from a boat off the country’s coast on Monday, the UN refugee agency said.

Unifil also said it retrieved the body of someone who had died at sea.

Khaldoun Mohammad, 54, told media his son Mohammad had also tried to reach Cyprus by sea but disappeared on the journey.

But relatives of those on board the vessel intercepted on Monday – who included several other members of Mohammad’s extended family – claim at least four more either died or have gone missing.

Ziad al-Bira, a relative, said two children had died of hunger and thirst, and their bodies had been pushed overboard, while Ramadan and another had disappeared at sea.

The smuggler “prevented them from coming aboard with their belongings, which included water, food and baby milk,” as the boat was overcrowded, Bira said.

They ended up “stranded at sea without a guide, with communication cut off for days on end, until the Unifil ship found them.”

After the two children died, Ramadan swam off to try to find help, the media report said.

“He left and never came back,” Bira said.

Another young man – 27-year-old Mohammad Mohammad – tried the same and also disappeared.

The Cyprus government has been sending back some of those arriving by boat from Lebanon as the country is overwhelmed with the growing numbers.

Migrants who arrived over the past weeks to Cyprus have been mainly from Lebanon, but there was a small number of Syrians among them.

A financial crisis caused by a mountain of debt had already crippled Lebanon’s economy before the blast in Beirut port on August 4 port which has left an estimated 300,000 homeless.





