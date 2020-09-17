September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Paws/animal welfare

Meet Dutchy | 2nd Chance Dogs

By CM Guest Columnist011

-I am a 1yr old GermanShepherd x Unknow breed dog
-I came to 2nd chance center about a month ago with my 2 brothers Alfie and Rohan. My mother is here too.
-I am an amazing dog, very sociable and playful.

*If you believe Dutchy is beautiful please #SHARE this post so you can help him find a home 🏡

Here is Dutchy’s profile:
http://ow.ly/rDDF50Bde2p



