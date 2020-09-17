September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Missing 12-year-old found

By George Psyllides
Police Car 05

A missing 12-year-old boy has been found and is in good health, police said on Thursday.

Christophoros Constantinou had left his place of residence at lunchtime Tuesday.

 It was the second time the boy had gone missing.



