September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Luxury Living

More than just a clothing brand | Anna Dorothea – Part 2

By CM Guest Columnist00
Immersed in the fashion industry from a very young age, fashion designer Anna Dorothea presents a sophisticated selection of high quality well-tailored garments with carefully chosen materials that boast her own unique fabric prints. A graduate from the Instituto de design, moda lab Milan in Italy, Dorothea presented her first fall winter collection in Cyprus in 2012. As she currently launches her new line ‘Miss Dorothy’, she talks about her challenges, mission and having Cyprus as her base.


