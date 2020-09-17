September 17, 2020

Neapolis University Paphos: quality studies in psychology

The BSc in Psychology, just as with all of Neapolis University’s study programmes, adopts and integrates all the quality criteria, as they are defined by the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), as well as a range of modern innovative pedagogical methods, including formative activities, continuous interaction between students and tutors, role-playing and simulation exercises in real cases, which are dealt with by both the university’s Counselling Centre for Research and Psychological Services (SKEPSI), as well as the tutors.

Specifically, within the programme’s teaching framework, all the multifaceted aspects that comprise the profession of a psychologist today have been included in the teaching of the courses. The course content covers both the applied branches of clinical, counselling, school, organisational and judicial psychology, resulting in the application of cutting-edge knowledge in the final year’s placement, as well as the research and highly significant remaining theoretical fields, such as evolutionary, social, cognitive, experimental psychology and neuropsychology.

The successful long-time operation of the BSc in Psychology provides Neapolis University Paphos and its graduates with an important advantage of pioneering research, specialisation and applied cutting-edge knowledge in the wide field of psychology.

 

 



