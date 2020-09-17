September 17, 2020

Police launch investigation after football trouble

By George Psyllides
Omonia
Omonia fans surround the team bus (photo: Sigmalive)

Police said on Thursday they have launched an investigation into football-related trouble that took place the previous night after a Champions League fixture in Nicosia.

In Nicosia, police received four complaints from motorists who said a group of youths were stoning cars passing the clubhouse of Apoel. Two people suffered injuries during the trouble.

The trouble started after Nicosia side Omonia qualified for the Champions League playoff stage and its fans took to the streets to celebrate.

A 34-year-old man passing from the clubhouse said his car was stoned by a group of youths, causing €500 worth of damage.

A 41-year-old injured woman said she was in her car with two children when a stone smashed the car window. A second one hit her side, causing bruising.

A 38-year-old off-duty police officer passing by was also stoned. When he got out of his car to check the damage he was attacked by a group of youths who beat him with sticks. He was later treated in hospital for a fractured nose.

Police said they set up two investigating teams to look into the trouble, including violations of health and safety decrees in both Nicosia and Limassol where hundreds of fans gathered to celebrate.



