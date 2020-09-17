Positive first round for Tziortzis in Nascar Whelen Euro Series

For another year, Vladimiros Tziortzis is representing Cyprus in an international motorsport championship, this time in EURO NASCAR 2 of the Nascar Whelen Euro Series, the European version of the most popular form of motor racing in the USA.

Tziortzis performed very well in his first race weekend, collecting 59 points from the first two races that took place at the Autodromo Vallelunga in Rome. He is currently in sixth place in the championship and third among rookies. First is the German Tobias Dauenhauer with 80 points and second is Italian Brigatti with 69 points.

“I am very satisfied and happy with my results against high-level drivers from all over the world, but also the improvement I have made lap by lap,: Tziortzis said.

“The team is very happy. Alessandro Caffi told me that it is important that we started steadily and without any damage and with several points. The positive appearance in Rome gives me strength for the round in Belgium. Until then, I will go through all my on-board videos from Rome, so that I can be even more ready.”

After two days of development tests, Tziortzis put in the fifth-fastest lap in free practice on Saturday. He was in eighth place after qualifying for Race 1 with his Ford Mustang, which is in the colours of Remedica.

He finished eighth (among 20 drivers). During Race 1 he set the eighth fastest lap time of the race which meant that he lined up on the fourth row of the grid for the second race. He significantly improved his start, to finish seventh, setting the third fastest time, although he had lost several places after an unsuccessful overtaking attempt, with the driver defending his position forcing him to go off the track for a while.

Despite the many battles, outings, and collisions, and although it was the first time for him participating in NWES, Tziortzis drove two ‘clean’ races, showing that he quickly became familiar with this form of racing.

The next round of the Nascar Whelen Euro Series will take place at the Circuit Zolder in Belgium, between October 3-4.

The participation of Tziortzis in this year’s championship was achieved due to the great support of the Cypriot pharmaceutical manufacturing company Remedica

The Cypriot driver is also supported by Holiday Tours, Televantos Used Trucks, Alpinestars Cyprus, Frederick University, Daytona Raceway, and Sana Hiltonia.





