President welcomes UNSG intent but says can’t negotiate under threat

President Nicos Anastasiades welcomes UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres’ readiness to revive the Cyprus problem procedure but Turkey needs to cease its illegal actions, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said on Thursday.

He was referring to statements made by Guterres on Wednesday evening to launch the 75th session of the UN General Assembly when the UN chief said he was committed to revitalising the political process following Turkish Cypriot elections due for October.

According to Sentonas, Anastasiades “wishes to welcome the fact that the UN Secretary-general reiterates his commitment, but also his determination, after the process for the election of a new Turkish Cypriot leader, to resume the efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, as he himself emphasised, based on what was agreed at the Berlin meeting.”

Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci reaffirmed their commitment to achieve a settlement based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality as set out in the relevant Security Council resolutions during a meeting with Guterres in Berlin last November.

Anastasiades said however that any dialogue should be conducted in the appropriate context, referring to Turkish provocations in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“In order to form this framework, it is necessary for the threats against the Republic of Cyprus, Turkey’s illegal actions both in the EEZ and with what it mentions from time to time on the issue of Varosha, to cease,” Sentonas said. “We need to create an appropriate climate because we cannot negotiate under threat.”

He added Anastasiades also welcomed the call by Guterres for avoidance of unilateral actions that could hamper the future success of the talks such as Turkey’s illegal actions in the Cypriot EEZ, and its threat to open Varosha.

Asked if Nicosia’s position remains positive for a five-party meeting consisting of the two communities and the three guarantor powers (Greece, Turkey, UK) despite Turkish provocations, Sentonas said: “What had been agreed is the convening of an informal five-party meeting that would pave the road for the restart the dialogue.”

His comments came as Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told CNNTurk the three guarantor countries, the two sides on the island and the UN should meet informally to determine what they could discuss and set a timetable.

On Guterres’ call for more confidence-building measures (CBMs), Sentonas recalled Anastasiades’ proposal in his latest letter to the UNSG on a technical committee for the reconstruction of Varosha. He also said that during his meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader in February 2019, Anastasiades had submitted a proposal with 21 CBMs.

Anastasiades, he said, has discussed the Cyprus problem on several occasions recently such as with the European Council President, at the Med7 summit, with the US Secretary of State, and the Russian foreign minister. “In all these cases, he had stated his readiness for the restart of the dialogue from where it left off in Crans-Montana,” Sentonas said.

Guterres said on Wednesday that right after the elections in the north, he intends on convening again the “the five key partners, the guarantors and the two communities and to also restart a dialogue with the leaders of the two communities in the follow‑up of the dinner that I had with them in Berlin a few months ago.”





