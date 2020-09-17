September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Royal Navy and National Guard conduct PASSEX

By Source: Cyprus News Agency077
File photo

The Royal Navy and the National Guard conducted a passing exercise- PASSEX under the name “CYP / UK -01/2020”.

The exercise was carried out in the context of the presence in the region (September 12 – 17, 2020) of the Offshore Patrol Vessel (PATH) OPV HMS TRENT (P-224) of the Royal Navy. The PASSEX is the first exercise between the National Guard and the Royal Navy and was co-designed.

Vessel “IOANNIDIS” of the Naval Forces along with Patrol Ships  “TSOMAKIS”, “GEORGIOU” and “FAMAGUSTA” and the HMS “TRENT” took part.

One helicopter also participated in the exercise.

The Defence Ministry said in a press release that the exercise was successful, and it  provided, for the first time, a substantial and practical opportunity for the Navy and Air Force to cooperate with the Royal Navy.



