September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Slipper thief found to have false papers

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Paphos police arrested a teenager who was found to have forged immigration papers after she was caught trying to steal a pair of slippers from a shop.

A shop manager in Paphos reported the attempted theft to police on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old was arrested for the offence.

When her papers were checked during the investigation they were found to be fake.



