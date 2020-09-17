September 17, 2020

Syllouris mum on MP linked to Al Jazeera leak

By George Psyllides045
House President Demetris Syllouris

House President Demetris Syllouris declined anew on Thursday to name an MP who appeared to show special interest in confidential documents relating to the government’s citizenship by investment programme, thought to have been leaked to Al Jazeera, which later made them public.

Parliament on Wednesday published the findings of an internal probe into the leak, which cleared administrative staff but cast shadows on a MP whose name and party were not disclosed.

A news conference heard that two MP assistants had showed special interest in the documents, kept at the legislature’s archive, saying they had been acting on the lawmaker’s instructions.

The assistants had sought to find out if any names were included in the documents conveyed by the interior ministry.

Asked on Thursday, Syllouris once more declined to name the MP.

“I will inform him, and it is up to him,” he said, adding that he respected personal data.

The House president said a report will be prepared “and we expect everyone to assume their responsibility.”

Police had launched an investigation into the leak after Al Jazeera, using confidential documents, reported that Cyprus was granting citizenships to dubious individuals.

Based on the documents published by the broadcaster, authorities in Cyprus concluded that the source of the leak was inside parliament.

Parliament however, refused to hand over any documents, citing parliamentary immunity, launching its own internal probe instead.



