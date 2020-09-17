September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Tourist arrivals fall 81 per cent year on year in August

By Nick Theodoulou00

Tourist arrivals in August fell by 81 per cent, while the number of Cypriots who travelled abroad during the same month fell by almost 75 per cent, statistics released on Thursday show.

In August a total of 104,261 tourists arrived compared to 553,845 during the same period last year.

The drop for January-August 2020 is even more severed, with arrivals decreasing by 84.5 per cent. This year there were 424,850 arrivals compared to 2,735,839 last year.

For the island’s largest market – the UK – in August 2018 there were 184,228 tourists, in August 2019 there were 186,071 and this year just 40,421 – a decrease of 78.3 per cent.

German tourists totalled 18,398 in August 2018, 15,794 in 2019 and 12,151 in 2020 – a decrease of 23.1 per cent.

In terms of Cypriots taking holidays abroad, in August 2019 there were 173,081 trips taken compared to just 43,792 trips in August 2020.

But the in August Cypriots took 14.6 per cent more trips – or 6,386 – compared to the previous month.

The main countries from which Cypriots returned during July 2020 were Greece, the UK, Germany, Bulgaria and Romania.

Compared to July 2019, those returning from Greece decreased by 64.9 per cent, from the UK 90 per cent, Germany 72.9 per cent, Bulgaria 83.9 per cent and Romania 86.1 per cent.

Tourism revenue in Cyprus averaged €164,907.87 from 2001 until 2020, reaching an all-time high of €431,600 in August of 2019 and a record low of €25,610 in March of 2020.



Related posts

Patriarch Theodore II of Alexandria: pandemic will soon just be a memory

Jonathan Shkurko

Archbishopric says art teacher has failed as an educator

George Psyllides

President welcomes UNSG intent but says can’t negotiate under threat

Evie Andreou

Police launch investigation after football trouble

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: Vaccines probably ready for next summer says health minister

Jonathan Shkurko

Missing 12-year-old found

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign