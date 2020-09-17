September 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested as nine migrants arrive in Cape Greco

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

Two men have been arrested after nine illegal migrants arrived by boat to Cape Greco on Wednesday evening.

The boat was taken to Paralimni at 8.30pm after it was found in the sea off Cape Greco.

Police found one of the men, aged 50, had been deported in 2010 after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for attempting to help third-country nationals enter Cyprus illegally.

He and another man, 53, were arrested for mediating the illegal entry of the other migrants.

The other migrants were taken to the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.



