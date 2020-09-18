September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: special entry permits for domestic workers from September 25

By Peter Michael0599

Domestic workers will be allowed to come to Cyprus after receiving an entry permit from the government under coronavirus protocols, a decree issued by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday.

According to the decree, as of September 25, the special licence will be given to domestic workers, after the approval of the committee established after a cabinet meeting on June 17.  The committee examines the entry requirements for people arriving from category C countries.

The special entry permit will be given after an application is filled out by the domestic worker online, and after the employers deposit a cost of accommodation for the applicant in a quarantine hotel, the ministry announced.

The individual will remain in the quarantine facility for 14 days, and the employer will have to pay for two coronavirus tests (one on the domestic worker’s arrival and one twelve days later).

According to the minister, the worker will have to pay for transport to the quarantine facility.



