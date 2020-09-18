September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europa League Football Sport

Cypriot clubs find out Europa League opponents

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Img 1469
Should they make it to the playoff round, Apoel will face one of FCSB (Romania) or Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)

The draw for the Europa League’s third qualifying round and playoff round took place on Friday, with Apollon Limassol, Apoel Nicosia, and Anorthosis Famagusta finding out who they will be facing next.

In the third qualifying round, Anorthosis will take on Swiss side FC Basel. The game will take place in Switzerland.

In the same round, Apoel will face Bosnian side Zrinjski Mostar at home, while Apollon were drawn with Polish club Lech Poznan, also at home.

Should Apollon qualify, they will face the winner of the Charleroi (Belgium) versus Partizan (Serbia) match. The Limassol club will play away from home.

If Anorthosis make it past Basel, they will have a home game against the winner of the CSKA Sofia (Bulgaria) versus B36 Tórshavn (Faroe Islands) match.

Finally, should they make it to the playoff round, Apoel will also have an away game to contend with, facing one of FCSB (Romania) and Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic).



Related posts

Duplantis breaks Bubka’s 26-year outdoor pole vault record

Reuters News Service

Liverpool must improve to stay a step ahead of rivals: Klopp

Reuters News Service

Thomas grabs US Open lead, Tiger and Mickelson falter

Reuters News Service

Europa League Results

Reuters News Service

Apollon edge past OFI Crete

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Apoel shake off slow start to hammer Kazakhs

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign