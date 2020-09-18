September 18, 2020

News podcast: Pushing refugee boats back breaks both Cypriot international law

By Rosie Charalambous
Lawyer Achilleas Demetriades

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • Achilleas Demetriades, a leading human rights lawyer says the policy of pushing refugee boats back to Lebanon breaks both Cypriot and international law;
  • We visit a centre offering support to people with dementia.

Also available HERE



