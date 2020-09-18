September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured Health

Dentists seeking better deal with Gesy for single service

By George Psyllides01

Dentists want a better deal with the health insurance organisation (HIO) on the only service they will be providing as part of Gesy and have suggested possibly entering the system later than the October 19 scheduled date, their association said on Thursday.

The association met with the House health committee to explore the possibility of getting a better deal from the HIO on teeth cleaning, the only service Gesy will be providing once a year.

The average price for a cleaning is between €50 and €60 but the plan is for Gesy beneficiaries to pay less.

Association chairman Vrasidas Phillipides said the HIO had made a proposal, which they did not find “especially appealing” but did not give any other details.

He said they had asked to meet the health committee so see whether their were grounds for a better deal for both sides.

The committee decided to write to the HIO while dentists said they were ready for fresh talks in a bid to bridge the divide.

Phillipides said they wanted the only dental service provided by Gesy to be a decent one.

The dental association chairman said the HIO’s funds were limited but they were ready to revisit the matter and if necessary, possibly look into delaying their entry to be able to offer a better-quality service.

Meanwhile, occupational therapists have expressed displeasure over the way the HIO is handling their inclusion into the system.

Their association said the HIO has not shown any intention of meeting with them to discuss their grievances despite their letters seeking clarifications.

It is understood the occupational therapists have a problem with a cap on the number of visits placed by HIO without any criteria



Related posts

Our View: President’s need to solve everyone’s problems makes things worse

CM: Our View

Royal Navy and National Guard conduct PASSEX

Source: Cyprus News Agency

62 year old arrested for child porn

Staff Reporter

Cop jailed for possessing child porn back at work due to administrative rules

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: ten new cases announced on Thursday (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Cyprus back on Ireland’s ‘Green List’

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign