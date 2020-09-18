September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europa League Football Sport

Europa League Results

By Reuters News Service00
Europa League Second Qualifying Round Lokomotiv Plovdiv V Tottenham Hotspur
Spurs were given a scare before reaching the third qualifying round as they came from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Results for the UEFA Europa League on Thursday:

2nd Qualifying Round
——————————————————————
Kaisar (1) 1 APOEL (2) 4
Ventspils (1) 1 Rosenborg (3) 5
Renova (0) 0 Hajduk Split (1) 1
Astana (0) 0 Budućnost (1) 1
Teuta Durrës (0) 0 Granada (3) 4
Ararat-Armenia (1) 4 Fola Esch (1) 3
…. full-time: 3-3 extra-time: 4-3
Lincoln Red Imps (0) 0 Rangers (2) 5
KuPS (0) 5 Slovan Bratislava (0) 4
…. full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 1-1 penalties: 4-3
KuPS win 5-4 on penalties
Botoşani (0) 0 Shkendija (1) 1
Neftçi (0) 1 Galatasaray (1) 3
IFK Göteborg (0) 1 København (0) 2
Riteriai (0) 1 Slovan Liberec (2) 5
Bodø / Glimt (2) 3 Žalgiris (1) 1
Lokomotiv Plovdiv (0) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (0) 2
Olimpija (1) 2 Zrinjski (0) 3
…. full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 2-3
Flora (2) 2 KR (0) 1
Connah’s Quay (0) 0 Dinamo Tbilisi (0) 1
Maccabi Haifa (1) 2 Kairat (1) 1
Djurgården (1) 2 Europa (0) 1
Sfîntul Gheorghe (0) 0 Partizan (0) 1
…. full-time: 0-0 extra-time: 0-1
CSKA Sofia (1) 2 BATE (0) 0
Hibernians (0) 0 Fehérvár (0) 1
Laçi (0) 1 Hapoel Be’er Sheva (0) 2
OFI (0) 0 Apollon (0) 1
Lokomotivi Tbilisi (0) 2 Dinamo Moskva (0) 1
Inter Club d’Escaldes (0) 0 Dundalk (1) 1
Aris (0) 1 Kolos Kovalivka (0) 2
Piast Gliwice (1) 3 Hartberg (1) 2
Shamrock Rovers (0) 0 Milan (1) 2
Borac Banja Luka (0) 0 Rio Ave (0) 2
Kukësi (0) 0 Wolfsburg (2) 4
Sileks (0) 0 Drita (0) 2
Standard Liège (2) 2 Bala Town (0) 0
Mura (1) 3 AGF (0) 0
Viking (0) 0 Aberdeen (1) 2
Coleraine (0) 2 Motherwell (2) 5
…. full-time: 2-2 extra-time: 2-2 penalties: 0-3
Motherwell win 5-2 on penalties
Servette (0) 0 Reims (1) 1
Linfield (0) 0 Floriana (1) 1
DAC (1) 5 Jablonec (1) 3
…. full-time: 3-3 extra-time: 5-3
Osijek (0) 1 Basel (2) 2
Bačka Topola v FCSB in play
Honvéd (0) 0 Malmö FF (1) 2

Date: 18/0



