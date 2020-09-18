September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Europe Greece World

Greek PM says ready to impose more COVID-19 restrictions in Athens

By Reuters News Service00
First Day Of School After Summer Holidays Amid Covid 19 In Athens
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks with pupils during his visit at a primary school, on the first day after summer holidays amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Athens, Greece, September 14, 2020. Thanassis Stavrakis/Pool via REUTERS

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday authorities were ready to impose further COVID-19 restrictions in the greater Athens area due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The rise in infections in recent months has forced authorities to gradually reimpose bans and measures including the mandatory use of face masks in all enclosed public and private places.

Health authorities reported 359 new infections on Thursday, more than half of them in the greater Athens area, Attica, where about one third of the country’s population lives.

That brings the total number since the first coronavirus case was detected in February to 14,400 cases. A total of 325 people have died.

“The government is ready to implement additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Attica,” Mitsotakis said during a teleconference with ministers.

He said the country’s committee of health experts had suggested extra curbs on public gatherings, the suspension of cultural events for 14 days and other measures.

“These measures could be decided today … and go into force on Monday,” he said.

Greek authorities tightened restrictions earlier in the week, saying the pandemic was showing “worrying signs of resilience”.



Related posts

Taiwan scrambles jets as 18 Chinese planes buzz island

Reuters News Service

What happens next with UK plan to breach Brexit divorce treaty?

Reuters News Service

Israel imposes second coronavirus lockdown during high holidays

Reuters News Service

UK heading for a second lockdown? Hospital COVID admissions doubling every 8 days

Reuters News Service

White House says five more countries seriously considering Israel deals

Reuters News Service

Trump suggests 2020 election result can never be accurate

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign