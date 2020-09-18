Green party’s Perdikis denies he was behind Al Jazeera link

Green party MP Giorgos Perdikis on Friday denied he was the one who leaked confidential documents relating to the government citizenship by investment programme to Al Jazeera and challenged the House president to publish the findings of an internal probe into the matter if his or his associates’ names were included.

Without naming names or their party, House president Demetris Syllouris had implied this week that an MP may be the source of the leak to the broadcaster, which used the documents to slam Cyprus’ programme.

From the documents presented by the broadcaster it was assumed that the source of the leak was someone in parliament – at least one document bore its seal.

Syllouris and parliament’s director said none of the administrative staff had been involved but two MP assistants had shown special interest in the confidential documents stored in the archive. The assistants had said they were acting on the instructions of the MP.

On Thursday evening at least one television channel, Omega, named Perdikis as the MP, prompting him on Friday to hold a news conference denying the accusations.

“Neither I nor my associates are involved in a document leak to Al Jazeera,” Perdikis said.

The Green MP challenged Syllouris and the director to immediately publish the findings of the internal probe if it included his name or that of his associates.

“He does not have to go out of his way to inform me despite the fact that 48 hours have passed from the time he announced the findings and publicly pledged to inform the MP in question,” he said.

Perdikis did not deny looking into the citizenship issue, arguing that it was an honour that they showed interest at a time when others were acting as if nothing was going on, personally profiting from it and sullying Cyprus’ reputation globally.

“This is what we will continue to do without interruption,” he said. “No one will stop the Green party from highlighting this huge problem that has discredited Cyprus internationally in favour of someone’s interests, be they political or economic.”

Perdikis said he was at the disposal of the police any time.





