September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this man?

By George Psyllides0257
Police on Friday issued a missing person bulletin for Glyn Christopher Oliver, 62, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Oliver was last seen at his home in Paphos on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

He is 1.80m tall, slim, with blue eyes and grey hair and beard.

When last seen he worse a red vest, shorts, and sandals.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Paphos CID on 26806021, the public hotline 1460, or the nearest police station.



