September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
House rejects budget that would allow conscripts to study in UK

By George Psyllides00

Parliament on Friday rejected a supplementary budget earmarked for the recruitment of contract soldiers that would have replaced conscripts who would have been given a postponement so that they could study in the UK without having to pay the higher fees that come into effect from 2021.

Opposition parties said it was a haphazard and irresponsible decision by the government, which also sought to transfer responsibility for the matter on to parliament.

The decision followed the unsuccessful attempts to convince the British government to make allowances for prospective male students who missed out on the last year of the cheaper home fee status for EU students because of their 14-month stint in the army.



