September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Israeli-Cyprus tourism links to be stepped up

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Efforts to develop tourism between Cyprus and Israel are to be stepped up, the Cyprus Hoteliers’ Association (Pasyxe) and the Israeli ambassador said after a meeting on Friday.

In 2019 around 294,000 tourists from Israel visited Cyprus, ranking the country third in terms of arrivals.

Pasyxe president Haris Loizides and director general Philokypros Roussounides plus head of the Paphos Hotels Association Thanos Michaelides, also briefed Ambassador Sammy Revel about the situation with coronavirus in Cyprus and its effects on the tourism industry.

The two sides exchanged views on possible cooperation between the two countries during the pandemic aimed at strengthening bilateral relations through tourism.

On Thursday, Revel met chief of police Stelios Papatheodorou for a briefing regarding the cooperation between the police forces of the island and of Israel, and the Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis to discuss Cyprus’ initiative to coordinate the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle Eastern region in dealing with climate change.

“Israel fully supports the Cyprus Climate Initiative for regional cooperation on climate change and its impact in various areas, for which Israel is interested in finding the best solutions possible,” Revel said after the meeting.

He also conveyed the interest of several Israeli scientific institutions to actively participate in the initiative spearheaded by Cyprus, an interest that, as Kadis assured, will be properly put to use.



