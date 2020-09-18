September 18, 2020

Main road in Nicosia to partially close on Sunday

Roadworks will take place on Sunday from 6am to 6pm on the central lanes of Stasinos Avenue, near the municipal parking Davila, partially closing the road, the Nicosia municipality said on Friday.

The reason for the roadworks is the construction of a pedestrian island for safe crossing.

Cars will be restricted to the outer lanes of Stasinos Avenue.

Due to the roadworks, the municipality has urged the public to follow the instructions of the police and the traffic signs that will be placed on site.



