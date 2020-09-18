September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man arrested after four days on the run

By Peter Michael028

Police arrested a 22-year-old man in Paphos on Thursday suspected of attempting to damage property with explosives, after four-days on the run from authorities.

According to police on Friday, the man gave authorities the on slip Monday, when he appeared in court for the arrest warrant to be issued.

Police said he was arrested on Thursday night, after he was found.

 



Related posts

Have you seen this man?

George Psyllides

Psychologists doubt successful implementation of Gesy second stage

Peter Michael

Wizz Air relaunches flights to Finland

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: Teacher tests positive, pupils quarantined

George Psyllides

Main road in Nicosia to partially close on Sunday

Jonathan Shkurko

News podcast: Pushing refugee boats back breaks both Cypriot and international law

Rosie Charalambous
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign