September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Perdios says tourists to Cyprus can have ‘a proper holiday’ in safety  

By Evie Andreou020
ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙΝΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑ
Photo: CNA

Tourism Minister Savvas Perdios touted Cyprus for a proper holiday in safety as the island is among the countries with the lowest coronavirus cases in Europe, he said.

Speaking to Sun Online Travel, published on Friday, Perdios highlighted the benefits of holidaying in Cyprus arguing that the country had been able to resume a relaxing holiday mode by being so strict with arrivals.

The minister told the British news portal that in Cyprus, the virus was fully under control. “We only have a small number of cases on a daily basis, around two to three per 100,000 per day,” he was quoted saying by the news portal.

“By testing before arrival, this has ensured that no one coming in is carrying the virus with them, keeping it safe for everyone else here on holiday as well,” he said.

He added that people feel like it is a very safe place to be but at the same time, it is a destination where people can have a proper holiday as usual.

“They can go to the beach without a mask,” Perdios said, adding though there were protocols on the beach such as spaces between sunbeds, no one is forced to sit in 40C heat with a mask walk in the street with one on.

Perdios said that Cyprus managed to keep cases to some of the lowest in Europe and avoid a second wave due to the strict testing restrictions on arrival.

“We tried to look at the longer game and didn’t just decide to open and have an influx of tourists.”

He added that not only were UK tourists increasing week-on-week, but that he also expected to see a rise in bookings for October half-term and the winter months, where the temperature still remains around 20C. He said Cyprus has great weather until January. “I hope people consider the island for the winter holidays.”

The news portal reported that there were now just 15 countries which have no quarantine rules either on arrival or back in the UK for British travellers, including Cyprus.



