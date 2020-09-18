September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Health

Psychologists doubt successful implementation of Gesy second stage

By Peter Michael098

The successful implementation of the second stage of the national health scheme (Gesy) is doubtful, the psychologists’ association said on Friday, taking a swipe at the National Health Insurance Organisation, responsible for its implementation.

According to announcement by the psychologists, they have been receiving mixed messages from the HIO, about their induction into Gesy in mid-October. Psychologists are meant to be made part of the scheme, along with psychical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and clinical dieticians.

The association claimed that on Wednesday they spoke with HIO head Andreas Papaconstantinou, who told them their concerns about being inducted in October were correct.

However, the psychologists said publicly the HIO has been saying their induction in to Gesy will begin in mid-October.

“This dangerous and provocative double communication provokes various reactions from beneficiaries and potential providers, while the HIO’s admission of mishandling the situation has come too late, following several public interventions by other health professionals, which does not ease the climate of doubt that has already been created,” the association said.

They added they have systematically provided the HIO with proposals for the induction of the psychologists into Gesy, but there has been no response.

“In previous negotiations, the HIO did not show any understanding towards our association’s detailed proposal to induct other applied psychology specialties into the system,” the psychologists said.

The association called on HIO to reveal the planning for the second phase of Gesy, which will include in-patient care, as the psychologists claim there is no detailed plan by the HIO.



