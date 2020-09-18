PwC Cyprus: Leading the way in the professional services sector

PwC Cyprus presented its financial results for 2020 during its Annual Meeting, which was held on Friday, 18 September. The organisation’s net revenues for the financial year ended June 2020, reached €82.3m, while its contribution to government revenues amounted to €30.6m.
Prioritising the safety and wellbeing of its people and making use of its strong technological infrastructure, the organisation’s meeting was carried out for the first time, entirely online. It focused on the organisation’s strategy and the recent developments in the various sectors of its activity, while more than 1,000 of PwC’s people were given the opportunity to follow the meeting as it happened. The CEO of PwC Cyprus Mr Evgenios Evgeniou welcomed the Finance Minister Mr Constantinos Petrides with whom they discussed the recent developments in the economy sector, as well as the Ministry’s strategy for dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and restarting the economy.
PwC’s Annual Meeting was also joined by Mr Warwick Hunt, EMEA Executive team Leader and Managing Partner of PwC UK and Sir John Sawers, Executive Chairman of Newbridge Advisory and Former Head of the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), who referred to the geopolitical developments post-Covid-19. Marking the recent publication of his book “TEN YEARS TO MIDNIGHT: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions”, Mr Blair Sheppard, PwC’s Global Leader for Strategy and Leadership analysed the four crises that the world must urgently deal with and their solutions.
In his speech, Mr Evgeniou expressed his satisfaction for the positive course of PwC Cyprus, emphasizing that this has been a joint effort from all team members. “Our positive results in a challenging year is proof of the quality of the services we offer as an organisation, supporting our clients every day in every challenge,” he stressed.
As part of its objective to further reinforce and develop the investment services it offers, PwC welcomed Omiros Pissarides last April as the CEO of PwC Investment Services (Cyprus) Limited. PwC also announced the appointment of Andreas Andronicou and Martha Lambrou as Partners in Tax Services, as of 1 January 2021.
PwC’s Cyprus Annual Review 2020, which includes the financial results but also an overview of the organisation’s main actions, is available on the website www.pwc.com.cy/annual-review.