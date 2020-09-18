September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Greece World

Strong earthquake rattles Crete in southern Greece

By Reuters News Service037

A strong tremor shook the Greek island of Crete on Friday.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake had a magnitude of 5.4 and occurred at 16:28 GMT, 20 kilometres southwest of Arvi at a depth of 40.5 kilometres.

The fire brigade and police said they had received no immediate calls for help or reports of damage.



