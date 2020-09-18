September 18, 2020

UK heading for a second lockdown? Hospital COVID admissions doubling every 8 days

People queue outside a test centre to take a coronavirus test amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bolton, Britain, September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Britain’s health minister said on Friday that the novel coronavirus was accelerating across the country with hospital admissions doubling every eight days but refused to say whether or not another national lockdown would be imposed next month.

Britain’s Lancashire county is expected to be placed under tighter lockdown measures, Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-lancashire-will-be-placed-under-tighter-lockdown-measures-12074606 late on Thursday.

The restrictions are expected to be announced on Friday, the news report said, adding that the measures may exclude Blackpool.

Asked repeatedly by Sky News about the prospect of a second national lockdown next month, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that a lockdown was a last resort but that the government would do whatever it takes to tackle the virus.

“The number of people in hospital is doubling every eight days or so … we will do what it takes to keep people safe,” Hancock said. “We keep these things under review.”

Asked about a second lockdown, he said: “I can’t give you that answer now.”



