September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Britain Europe World

UK PM Johnson says second wave of virus inevitable, new restrictions possible

By Reuters News Service09
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was inevitable that the country would see a second wave of coronavirus and that while he did not want a second national lockdown, the government may need to introduce new restrictions.

Britain was reported to be considering whether to impose a new lockdown across the country, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.

“We are now seeing a second wave coming in…It is absolutely, I’m afraid, inevitable, that we will see it in this country,” he said.

The sharp rise in the number of cases in the country meant that the government needed to keep everything under review and he did not rule out further measures being introduced.

“I don’t want to get into a second national lockdown at all,” he said, but added: “When you look at what is happening, you’ve got to wonder whether we need to go further.”



Related posts

Strong earthquake rattles Crete in southern Greece

Reuters News Service

EU regulator backs dexamethasone as Covid-19 treatment

Reuters News Service

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source Democrat emails link

Reuters News Service

Trump to block US downloads of TikTok, WeChat on Sunday

Reuters News Service

Greece tightens coronavirus curbs in Athens as infections surge (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Taiwan scrambles jets as 18 Chinese planes buzz island

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign