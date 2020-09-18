September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Virtual Travelling

Wearing the hair of your ancestors

By CM Guest Columnist0159

The Qing Miao women of China have their mother’s hair, quite literally. Each household prepares a headdress for their daughter to wear in honor of the women in the family. The headdress is made of real hair pulled from the combs of elders. Yang Er Meil lives in Longjia Village and is an expert in making these large headdresses. It takes special skill to wrap the large coils of hair.



