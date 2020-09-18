September 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Wizz Air relaunches flights to Finland

By Peter Michael077

Wizz Air will resume flights to Turku, Finland from Larnaca as of October 11, the company announced on Friday, following the relaxation of coronavirus measures.

Wizz Air said it hopes the restart of this route will help Finnish tourists get a taste of Cyprus’ summer.

Seat are available on www.wizzair.com and on the app.  Tickets start at €19.99.



