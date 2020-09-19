A minute with Pantelis Panteli Fashion designer and lecturer

Where do you live and with whom?

I have lived in Larnaca for the past eight years due to my job, and I am currently living on my own.

What did you have for breakfast?

I normally have an apple with yoghurt and peanut butter, or cereal with dried fruit and coco milk, or boiled eggs and turkey slice, and on naughty mornings an egg on toast.

Describe your perfect day

Waking up to classical music or opera, and while drinking my morning coffee preparing my schedule for the day. I then normally hit the gym in the morning when I have time, or at the end of my day. Then its creative time for most of the day ending the evening with friends for a drink or dinner, and on a very busy and tiring day the evening is dedicated to just sitting with Netflix or a good book.

Best book ever read?

Oh there are so many but if I had to name one it would be Animal Farm by George Orwell. I was a kid when I first read it and I have read it again at least 10 times in my life. It’s such a clever book about life, men and politics.

Best childhood memory?

Christmas mornings waking up to laughter, happiness, music and family moments, which is a tradition my family still has until today. No matter where we are by the night of Christmas Eve we all move to our parents’ house to wake up the next morning all together.

What is always in your fridge?

Water, milk, fruit & vegetables, a bottle of wine for rainy days, and a bottle of champagne because you never know when you need to celebrate!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Depeche Mode.

What’s your spirit animal?

That would be the Cyprus eagle. There always seems to be one around me. The first day I moved into my flat one came and sat on my window sill and we just stood looking at each other we had a moment, it was a sign for me. Since then I always hear it outside my window.

What are you most proud of?

I am proud of me! Proud of all I have accomplished in life up until now and all I will accomplish tomorrow!

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Forest Gump when he says “life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get”. It’s a reflection of life itself. Life hands you a variety of flavours, some are sweet, some are sour and some are bitter, but at the end of the day life is as sweet as chocolate and it’s the sweetness you remember at the end. Enjoy every moment.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Marie Antoinette for a night of craziness and partying!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

Everywhere! I love history and there are so many times, places I would love to experience, moments that have changed the face of our existence.

What is your greatest fear?

TIME!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Believe in yourself, you are beautiful and deserve the best in life, have confidence, and trust your instincts they will save you from a lot of heart ache.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Dishonesty! It’s very important to me for the other person to be truly honest with me, no matter how bad it is.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would reach out to the people that really matter and tell them thank you for being part of my journey in life and tell them I loved them. I would then go to my family and hug them for one last time. I would then go to a place of my choosing in the mountains, lay down close my eyes listening to the sounds of nature and Gregorian chant music and wait for the end while reflecting my beautiful memories of life.





