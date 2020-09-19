September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus featured

Coronavirus: 15 new cases on Saturday

By George Psyllides00
Health services on Saturday announced 15 new coronavirus cases, most of which were contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The cases were detected from 2,891 tests. The total number of cases since March has reached 1,580.

Seven people are being treated in hospital.



