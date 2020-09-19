Government denounces Turkey’s claims Anastasiades proposed two-state solution

The government on Saturday rejected claims by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that President Nicos Anastasiades had proposed negotiating a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem in the past.

In a written statement, government spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said there was nothing new in the Turkish foreign minister’s remarks.

“He said exactly the same after the collapse of the talks in Crans Montana, a development that resulted from the Turkish intransigence,” Koushos said.

The spokesman said Cavusoglu’s claims at the time were “completely false” while his positions constitute the fixed Turkish position and policy on the Cyprus problem, which is to blame for not finding a solution for 46 years.

Koushos questioned the timing of the remarks, just days after the UN secretary-general expressed his readiness to convene a five-party meeting and urged the sides to refrain from unilateral actions and to apply confidence building measures.

“At the same time, we wonder why Turkey continues to invade our EEZ, renews its navtex, and threatens to settle the closed-off town of Varosha.”

On Friday, Cavusoglu said there was no point in embarking on new initiatives in Cyprus which were doomed to fail.

“We can’t start again where we left off. It is not possible for us to start negotiations from the point that the Crans-Montana talks were launched. We have said over and over again that we will no longer negotiate for a federation on the Cyprus issue.”

Cavusoglu stated that after his meeting with Anastasiadis, he said that negotiating for a federation on the island would no longer be beneficial and that a two-state solution should be negotiated.

At an informal meeting during the UN General Assembly in New York, Anastasiadis said he could not find the necessary support from the international community for a two-state solution and shared his ideas that a confederation of two states would be healthier, Cavusoglu said.

He stated that Turkey recommended informal meetings between the two sides – Greek and Turkish Cypriots and the three guarantor countries, Turkey, Greece and the UK — and with the UN after upcoming presidential elections in the north.

Turkey’s priority lies in options outside a federation, the Turkish diplomat said. If two states, confederations or any other similar idea comes up, we can discuss them, Cavusoglu added.





