September 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Have you seen this teen?

By Staff Reporter00
Police on Saturday issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 16-year-old Syrian boy who went missing earlier in the day in Larnaca.

Ramadan el Mofe has been missing since the early morning of Saturday from his place of residence in the coastal town.

He is 1.65m tall, slim, with short black hair.

When last seen he wore blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a black sports cap.

Anyone with information should contact Larnaca CID on 24804060 or the public hotline 1460, or their nearest police station.

 



Staff Reporter

